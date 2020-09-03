Lionel Messi is adamant on leaving Barcelona and made the club aware of his decision through a burofax. The Argentine’s contract with the Catalan club expires in 2021 but believes that a clause in his contract allows him to leave for free in the summer. The 33-year-old’s father is in Catalonia to meet Barcelona’s president to discuss on Messi’s uncertain future. So with the Argentine’s future in doubt, here are all the latest transfer news and live updates. Lionel Messi Transfer to Manchester City Latest Update: Barcelona Star Agrees Personal Terms With Pep Guardiola’s Side, to Sign Five-Year Contract.

Lionel Messi no longer considers himself as a Barcelona player and in recent weeks has failed to show up for the mandatory medical tests and training sessions. Despite the Argentine wanting an exit, the Catalan side remain persistent on not selling their star player for a price lower than his release clause of 700 million euros. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Argentine Skips Barcelona Training Session Amid Manchester City Rumours.

Manchester City are reported to be the favourites to sign Lionel Messi if he is to leave Barcelona in the summer. The Premier League side are willing to splash the cash in order to land the Argentine superstar, who has been on their radar for quite some time.

It is understood that Lionel Messi himself is interested in playing for the four-time Premier League champions and with the prospect of reuniting with former manager Pep Guardiola. The Argentine, who is entering his twilight years, also believes that he can compete at the highest level with the Manchester side.

