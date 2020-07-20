Lionel Messi has been hailed as the ultimate one-club as the Argentine has spent all of his professional career at Barcelona. But in recent weeks there have been doubts over the 33-year-old’s future at the Spanish club with reports suggesting that he is considering leaving once his contract expires post the 2020-21 season. So in this article, we take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) about Lionel Messi transfer. Barcelona Defends Lionel Messi On Social Media After A Fan Attempts to Troll The Argentine.

The Argentine has been at loggerheads with Barcelona board this season, which was previously unseen. The 33-year-old was involved in a public spat with sporting director Eric Abidal, when the Frenchman blamed players for the sacking of Ernesto Valverde and the 33-year-old also criticized the board during the salary-deduction saga amid the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona Manager Quique Setien Says My Relationship with Lionel Messi is Good.

Barcelona failed to defend La Liga crown as Real Madrid won the 34th title in their history. Post this the Argentine criticised the efforts of the team stating they can’t win trophies by playing such a bland brand of football. The 33-year-old has reportedly stalled contract renewal talks and all of this have raised doubts over Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona.

Will Messi Leave Barcelona?

Though it is rumoured that Messi is considering leaving Barcelona, Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently stated that he is 11 per cent certain that the Argentine will continue in Catalonia. ‘He wants to finish his career here, we will definitely renew with him and I am in no doubt that he will stay here,’ Bartomeu told Marca.

Is Messi Moving to Juventus?

Lionel Messi’s contract situation with Barcelona have got many fans excited about the possibility of him and Cristiano Ronaldo playing together. According to Betfair, if the Argentine is to leave the Catalan side, Juventus are the second favourites to sign him.

Is Messi Going to Man City?

If Lionel Messi ends up at any other club other than Barcelona, many expect it to be Manchester City as he will be reunited with former manager Pep Guardiola. But the current City boss has refused to address the rumours as he recently told Goal ‘I’m not going to speak about Transfer until the end of the season. My wish is that Messi is going to stay at Barcelona.’

How Much is Messi Worth Transfer?

According to a recent report from CIES Football Observatory, Lionel Messi's transfer value is 171.2m euros as he was ranked 22nd on the 'Most Valuable Football Players' list. But with the Argentine's contract set to expire in 2021, he could leave Barcelona on a free transfer.

Now there are a lot of rumours surrounding the 33-year-old’s future but nothing is confirmed as of now. It is difficult to see Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona, a club he has been at for his entire career. But if the Spanish side does not solve their off-field and on-field problems, the Argentine could be persuaded to leave the club.

