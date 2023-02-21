Liverpool has had a mini-revival of sorts in the last two Premier League games and now turn their focus on their toughest test yet in the Champions League as they gear up to host Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp’s men have been hampered by poor form and injuries to key players for most of the campaign, but we all know the level of football they can play. The Reds are 8th in the league table and in the event of them not finishing in the top four, the Champions League assumes greater significance. Opponents Real Madrid are experts when it comes to winning in Europe and they will have their tails up as they visit Anfield. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is a master tactician and this will be his toughest test yet this season. Liverpool versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am. Laureus World Sports Awards 2023 Nominations List: Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek Among Stars Feature As Nominees for Several Honours.

Calvin Ramsay, Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo, Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara are the key players missing out for Liverpool due to injuries. Darwin Nunez is struggling with a shoulder problem and will undergo a late assessment test to determine his availability. Robert Firmino will come in for the Uruguayan should he miss the clash. Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah have looked in sublime form off late and they could cause problems for Real Madrid.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos miss out due to illness for Real Madrid while Ferland Mendy is absent from the matchday squad due to an injury. Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr make up the front three for visitors, with Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield. Antonio Rudiger in defence, has the experience of facing Liverpool regularly during his time at Chelsea and that should come in handy. Manchester United 3–0 Leicester City, Premier League 2022–23: Marcus Rashford Continues Good Form As Red Devils Reduce Gap With Manchester City (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool will host Spanish club Real Madrid in their round of 16 match at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Wednesday, February 22. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Anfield Stadium.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important round of 16 clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 3 SD/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Liverpool and Real Madrid are likely to play out an entertaining 2-2 draw in this first-leg tie.

