Manchester City’s quest for a treble will face its toughest test yet when the Real Madrid come visiting the Etihad in the second leg of the semi-final clash in the UEFA Champions League. The first leg was a feisty affair with both sides opting to attack from the onset. In the end the 1-1 scoreline was a fair result considering there was very little to chose between the teams. Manchester City are edging closer to retaining the Premier League while Real Madrid were poor in the La Liga but compensated their poor domestic form for winning the Copa Del Rey. Both the squads have winning mentalities and it sets up for a high-octane clash. Manchester City versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan (3-0 Agg) UEFA Champions League 2022–23 Semifinal: Lautaro Martinez Scores to Help Nerazzurri Enter First UCL Final In 13 Years.

Nathan Ake remains a doubt for the clash paving the way for Kyle Walker to start for Manchester City. Kevin de Bruyne will return to the starting eleven and pair up with the in form Ilkay Gundogan in an attacking midfield role. Erling Haaland had a quiet game in the first leg but we know how dangerous he can be if accorded any space.

Eduardo Camavinga will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for game for Real Madrid. Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo make up a lethal front three that can score goals for fun and the home side will be marking them closely. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield have their task cut out as they come up against one of the best teams in Europe. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Have Good Relationship With Argentina Star but There Is No Plan to Bring Him Back.

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

In one of the biggest and most important matches of the season, Manchester City will host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Thursday, May 18. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important semifinal match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match on the SonyLiv app and website. This game will have few openings for both the sides and it will not be a surprise if the winner is decided in the extra time.

