Manchester City have hit top gear just in time at the start of the most important phase of their season. They are in the semifinal of the Champions League, look destined to win the Premier League post Arsenal’s collapse and now could book their spot in the FA Cup final with a win over Sheffield United this evening. Pep Guardiola’s tactical acumen and man management means the team is flying at the moment and there are not many in Europe who can catch them. Having defeated Chelsea and Arsenal on their way to the semi-final, Manchester City will be confident of getting the job done. Sheffield United are also in good form with just a solitary defeat in their last seven games. Manchester City versus Sheffield United will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 9:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Eid 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Forward, Wishes Fans on the Auspicious Day (Watch Video).

Nathan Ake has been ruled out of the clash for Manchester City with a thigh problem while Phil Foden will only be seen at the start of next season. Julian Alvarez will be pushing for a start ahead of Erling Haaland while the midfield duo of Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne are bound to feature. Stefan Ortega gets a chance in goal and he will be keen to shine on such a big stage.

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle cannot feature against the parent club for Sheffield United and are thus ruled out. Enda Stevens, Rhys Norrington-Davie, Jack O’Donnells and Rhian Brewster are all injured which further increases the problems for the side. Ollie McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye will form a two-prong attack for the side while Oliver Norwood shields the backline at the base.

When is Manchester City vs Sheffield United, FA Cup 2022-23 Semifinal Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United semifinal match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at Wembley Stadium, London. The FA Cup match will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, and is scheduled to start at 9:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Sheffield United, FA Cup 2022-23 Semifinal Football Match in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Sheffield United match live on Sony Sports Ten 1/HD and Sony Sports Ten 3/HD channels. Lionel Messi Produces Stunning Assist To Set Up Kylian Mbappe From His Own Half During PSG’s 2–1 Win Over Angers in Ligue 1 2022–23 (Watch Video).

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester City vs Sheffield United, FA Cup 2022-23 Semifinal Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Sheffield United match on the SonyLiv app. It will be a tough game for Sheffield United and they do not look like posing any threat to Manchester City.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).