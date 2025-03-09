Manchester United have regressed considerably this campaign and for a club of the proportion as them, it is an alarming sign of how quickly the things have got out of hands. The Red Devils face Arsenal this evening and it is the first time in many years that there is no buzz surrounding the tie. Manchester United are 15th with no style of play and plenty of players having no immediate future at the club. Arsenal on the other hand may not win the league yet again but they remain in the fray as has been the case for the past three terms under Mikel Arteta. A win here will keep their mathematical hopes of claiming the Premiership alive. La Liga 2024–25: Barcelona vs Osasuna Match Postponed After Death of Club Doctor Carles Minarro; Celta Vigo, Deportivo Alaves, Valencia Win.

Patrick Dorgu is suspended for this tie after receiving his marching orders in Manchester United’s last league game. Rasmus Hojlund will be back to lead their attacking line with Joshua Zirkzee and Allejandro Garnacho as the attacking midfielders. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes form the midfield pairing and this is where the duo will need to be disciplined in terms of possession.

Myles Lewis-Skelly returns for Arsenal after suspension but the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Takehiro Tomiyasu miss out due to injuries. Mikel Merino will once again feature as a false nine with Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri on the wings. Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice will provide creativity from midfield with Thomas Partey as the engine driving the team.

When is Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United are set to lock horns against Ipswich Town in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, March 09. The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 is slated to be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, England and has a scheduled start time of 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Former England Player Stuart Pearce Gets Tribute From Nottingham Forest After Reportedly Falling Ill.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Arsenal live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Manchester United vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect a Manchester United fightback here with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2025 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).