Manchester United left it late to beat strugglers Southampton in their last league game and the Red Devils will look to build on that result with a win over Brighton this evening. The home side are 13th in the standings with 26 points from 21 games and they can still salvage a catastrophic season with a strong finish towards the business end of it. Ruben Amorim is still trying to get the team to play his way despite not having the best of resources. Opponents Brighton have 31 points from 21 games and ended their four-game draw streak with a win over Ipswich Town in the last game. Manchester United versus Brighton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Premier League 2024–25: Amad Diallo Scores Late 12-Minute Hat Trick To Rescue Manchester United in 3–1 Win Over Southampton.

Joshua Zirkzee was vital in the win against Southampton, and he will be rewarded with a start here for the Red Devils. Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes are in sublime form, and they will be the two playmakers behind the Dutchman. Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should start in central midfield with Harry Maguire the leader at the back.

Evan Ferguson, Igor Julio, Ferdi Kadioglu, Diego Gomez, James Milner, and Mats Wieffer are all ruled out for Brighton. Danny Welbeck will lead the attack with Georginio Rutter as the no 10. Simon Adingra and Karou Mitoma on the wings will use their pace and trickery to get past the United backline. Carlos Baleba and Matt O’ Riley should sit back and orchestrate play. Denis Law Dies: Former Scotland and Manchester United Legend Passes Away Aged 84.

When is Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United will go up against Brighton in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, January 19. The Manchester United vs Brighton EPL 2024-25 match is set to be played at Old Trafford and it begins at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Brighton live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Manchester United vs Brighton online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United lack consistency but there is a general feeling the team will win this contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2025 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).