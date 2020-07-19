FA Cup Live Streaming Online in India: Manchester United take on Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium in London with both sides looking to shift their focus away from the high octane top 4 race for a change. The Red Devils are in fine form since the resumption of football, continuing their unbeaten run with ease. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stuck to a winning combination of players and it will be interesting to see if they get a breather in cup competitions. The situation is not much different for the Blues as they have some tough games coming in the league with qualification for the Champions League on the line. MUN vs CHE Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2019–20 Semi-Final: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs Chelsea Football Match.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah played brilliantly against Crystal Palace and with the likes of Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams still unfit, he could get another start. Anthony Martial may drop to the bench in order to give Odion Ighalo a place in the playing eleven. Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are the livewires for the Red Devils and the trio should be heavily involved against Chelsea. Nemanja Matic was rested in the last game by Solskjaer with the trip to London in mind and the Serbian playmaker returns to the fold.

N’Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour's unavailability due to injury has impacted Chelsea’s performance off late and there is a strong chance of them not returning this season. Jorginho and Mason Mount must lift their game in order to trouble an in-form Manchester United. Olivier Giroud should be the target man for the Blues with Tammy Abraham on the bench. Key man for Chelsea is Willian whose trademark runs from the wings can bother a Red Devils defence that has looked short of confidence at times this season.

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20 Semi-final Football Match? Know Date, Time And Venue

Manchester United vs Chelsea clash in FA Cup will be played at the Wembley Stadium on July 19, 2020 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled timing of 10:30 pm IST. Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Three Other Players Who Could Join Red Devils This Summer.

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20 Semi-final Football Match on TV?

Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of FA Cup 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD to catch the live action of Manchester United vs Chelsea.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup Semi-final 2019-20 Football Match?

Manchester United vs Chelsea in FA Cup 2019-20 can be viewed on OTT platforms as well. SonyLiv is the official streaming partner of Sony Sports so fans can catch the live action of the game on SonyLiv website and SonyLiv app. Chelsea will work hard to avoid a quadruple of defeats at the hands of Manchester United but the latter’s form makes this task extremely difficult.

