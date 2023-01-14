Manchester United will be eager to keep their outside hopes of winning the English Premier League alive when they take on city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are playing some wonderful football under the management of Erik Ten Hag and despite being early days, there is clear progress visible at the club. With eight wins on the bounce, the team is high on confidence and this Manchester Derby is being billed as the most competitive one it has been for the past few years. Manchester City heads into the contest on the back of a shock loss suffered at the hands of Southampton in the Carabao Cup. This has been a major problem area for Pep Guardiola’s team with inconsistency dampening their progress. Manchester United versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app from 6:00 PM.

Diogo Dalot is ruled out for Manchester United while Donny Van de Beek will not be available before the start of the new season due to knee surgery. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will form the centre-back partnership with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in midfield. Anthony Martial has been rested for a few days and will be all set to lead the attack. In-form winger Marcus Rashford is the player to watch out for the hosts with Bruno Fernandes also needing to be at his creative best if United are to win.

Ruben Dias is out with an injury which means Aymeric Laporte and John Stones will be the two main men in the backline. Erling Haaland bagged a hat trick the last time he faced Manchester United and it is a challenge to keep him quiet. Rodri at the base of midfield will keep the team ticking while also providing the defensive cover. Kevin de Bruyne has been quiet of late but has a very good record when it comes to facing the Red Devils.

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United will lock horns with Manchester City in English Premier League 2022-23 match on Saturday, January 14. The match will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of the Manchester derby in India. You can watch the match live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022 are currently with Star Sports Network. If you want to watch the live streaming of the Manchester derby, you can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website. It will be an entertaining game with goals in it and the two teams will likely settle for a draw.

