Cristiano Ronaldo is highly likely to make his second debut when Manchester United hosts Newcastle United in a Premier League 2021-22 match on Saturday. The match would be played at Old Trafford and would begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ronaldo completed a sensational return from Juventus to Manchester United towards the end of the transfer window and fans went absolutely gaga over this. A few days later, he was given his iconic number seven jersey after Edinson Cavani took up a different numbered shirt. And he hit the training ground, looking all fit and fine and in all likelihood, he would play a big role for Manchester United against Newcastle on Saturday. The world would be glued to their television sets as they would watch the Portuguese great once again don the number seven Manchester United jersey and make marauding runs through defenses in his second debut for the club. Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli To Train Together? Manchester United Drops Hint in Response to Lancashire Cricket’s Tweet (Check Posts)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are undoubtedly favourites in this match and a good part of the slots in your Dream11 Fantasy Team should be occupied by Manchester United players, who would once again aim to return back to their glory days. Here is your Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the match:

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David De Gea (MUN) must be your keeper.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Luke Shaw (MUN), Raphael Varane (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) can be the defenders in your team.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Joe Willock (NEW), Miguel Almiron (NEW), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) and Jacob Murphy (NEW) can be picked as midfielders.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (MUN), Allain Saint-Maximin (NEW) can be the forwards.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: David De Gea (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN), Raphael Varane (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Joe Willock (NEW), Miguel Almiron (NEW), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Jacob Murphy (NEW), Cristiano Ronaldo (MUN), Allain Saint-Maximin (NEW).

Cristiano Ronaldo (MUN) can be named as captain of your MUN vs NEW Dream11 Fantasy Team while Harry Maguire (MUN) can be the vice-captain.

