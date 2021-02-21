Manchester United are winless in their last two games in the league which has hit them hard in the English Premier League title race. Next up for the Red Devils is Newcastle United at home where they will try and close the gap with Manchester City. It has been a season of wonderful performances from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men but they have choked in big games. They were serious title contenders at the turn of the year but now a race to the top four looks the likely priority. Newcastle United are just three points off the drop zone and are a highly inconsistent team. Old Trafford has not been a happy hunting ground for them over the years and they will need a strong performance to reverse the trend. Manchester United Thrash Real Sociedad 4–0 in First Leg of Round of 32.

Donny Van de Beek and Edinson Cavani missed Manchester United’s Europa League game due to fitness issues but the duo are back in contention for the Newcastle game. Luke Shaw should come back to replace Alex Telles in the starting eleven with Mason Greenwood displacing Dan James. There could be a start for Nemanja Matic which will give Scott McTominay a breather.

Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Javi Manquillo are all ruled out for the traveling Newcastle United. Joe Willock, on loan from Arsenal, is a dynamic midfielder and should add quality to their play. Jonjo Shelvey is another box-to-box midfielder and should provide a much-needed work rate for the Magpies to counter the home side’s brilliant attacking play.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Newcastle United match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on February 21, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match

Fans can watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Newcastle United match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Newcastle United match. Manchester United have a habit of winning in style against Newcastle United and despite their recent problems in the league, the Old Trafford outfit should win the game comfortably.

