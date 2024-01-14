Erik ten Haag’s Manchester United will be looking for a way to get their English Premier League campaign back on track with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils are struggling at ninth in the points table with qualifying for the Champions League, looking like a far-fetched dream at the moment. With INEOS buying a stake in the club, pressure is on Erik ten Hag to correct the club’s form or else he could well be replaced. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand have been good and with four wins in their last five matches, there is a huge push for finishing in the top four. They defeated the Red Devils in the reverse fixture earlier and they will feel confident ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. Manchester United versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 pm IST. Chelsea 1–0 Fulham, Premier League 2023–24: Cole Palmer’s Penalty Helps Blues Extend Winning Streak (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Casemiro, Luke Shaw, and Lisandro Martinez are all back for Manchester United and it will be interesting to see how they are involved. Alejandro Garnacho has done well on the right wing and is expected to keep his place with Marcus Rashford occupying the left. Rasmus Hojllund’s struggles in front of the goal have often been down to the club creating next to nothing. The talented forward will need to be patient and try and be involved more.

Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the winter transfer window and both will be involved this evening. Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison will be the front two for the visitors and United will do well to contain the duo. Rodrigo Bentancur will be the enforcer in midfield and his battle with Kobbie Mainoo will be interesting to see. Newcastle United 2–3 Manchester City, Premier League 2023–24: Kevin De Bruyne Shines On Comeback From Injury As Cityzens Win Five-Goal Thriller (Watch Video Highlights).

When is Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, January 14. The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Both the sides will attack from the onset and we could very well see a scored draw here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2024 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).