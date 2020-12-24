Mesut Ozil has once again runs down on team Tottenham Hotspurs and has blatantly refused to join Jose Mourinho’s team. So here’s what happened. The Arsenal footballer conducted a question and answer session for the fans on social media. One of these fans asked the former Real Madrid player that if he would join Tottenham, to which he came up with a hilarious meme where a cartoon caricature was seen holding a banner reading, “NO.” This is not the first time that Ozil has run down on Tottenham. Not very long ago, he was asked by a netizen if he would join Jose Mourinho's team. Premier League 2020-21: Mesut Ozil Wishes He Could Help Arsenal During This 'Frustrating' Time , After Seven Back to Back Lose Matches.

Ozil displayed his witty side and said that he would join the team if he does not wish to win trophies. This time he was also asked by a netizen if he is happy with the club, he admitted that he and everyone else is having a difficult time in Arsenal. Ozil further explained that he hoped that he could help the club. Check out the tweets below:

Another tweet:

But let's stay positive.💪🏼 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 23, 2020

Mesut Ozil has been ousted from the team for quite a long time now. Although this does not stop him from supporting his team on social media. He has not played for the Gunner since March 7, 2020, and had been excluded from the Europa League and the Premier League games.

