Ole Gunnar Solksjaer would be aiming at his first piece of silverware as Manchester United coach while the experience of Unai Emery would be key for Villarreal as these two sides take on each other in the final of the UEFA Europa League in Gdańsk on Thursday. Villarreal eliminated Emery's former side Arsenal 2-1 in the semi-final with the Spaniard getting a bit of revenge after being shown the door by the North London club in 2019. Paul Pogba Jokes Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Should Bench Him After Seeing a Statistic About Himself

United on the other thrashed Roma 8-5 across two legs to book a ticket to the summit clash that might just give Solksjaer a taste of his first trophy since being appointed Manchester United manager in 2019. The last time Emery had made the finals of this competition was with Arsenal in 2018 where they lost 1-4 to Chelsea.

The Red Devils' last trophy was the Europa League, which they had won in the 2017 season, coincidentally putting an end to the Emery dominance in the competition at that time, when the Spanish coach won three consecutive titles with Sevilla. Already having qualified for the Champions League, United would rather have a free approach without having to worry about European football next season. For Eery, a win would automatically ensure Champions League football next season but should they lose, the La Liga side, having finished eighth, would have to remain happy playing the UEFA Conference League next season.

MU vs VIL, UEL FINAL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team: Goalkeeper: David De Gea (MU) should be the goalkeeper for this match.

MU vs VIL, UEL FINAL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team: Defenders: Raul Albiol (VIL), Victor Lindelof (MU), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MU) and Pau Torres (VIL) should be your defenders.

MU vs VIL, UEL FINAL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team: Midfielders: Paul Pogba (MU), Dani Parejo (VIL) and Bruno Fernandes (MU) should be the midfielders.

MU vs VIL, UEL FINAL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team: Forwards: Carlos Bacca (VIL), Edinson Cavani (MU) and Marcus Rashford (MU) would be the forwards

MU vs VIL, UEL FINAL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team: David De Gea (MU), Raul Albiol (VIL), Victor Lindelof (MU), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MU), Pau Torres (VIL), Paul Pogba (MU), Dani Parejo (VIL), Bruno Fernandes (MU), Carlos Bacca (VIL), Edinson Cavani (MU), Marcus Rashford (MU)

Bruno Fernandes should wear the captain's armband for this match while Dani Parejo should be named vice-captain of this MU vs VIL, Dream 11 Fantasy Team.

