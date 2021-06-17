Netherlands will face Austria in the latest round of fixtures in Group C of the ongoing 2020 European Championships. The clash will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on June 17, 2021 (late Thursday night). Both sides won their opening fixture of Euro 2020 and will be looking to continue that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for the Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. Euro 2020 Day 7 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures.

The Netherlands were involved in a Euro classic in the opening game of the competition as they edged Ukraine in a five-goal thriller to record their first win of the competition. Meanwhile, Austria managed to scrape past tournament debutant North Macedonia. Both sides have some world-class players at their disposal and will be counting on them to get all three points. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

When is Netherlands vs Austria, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Netherlands vs Austria Euro 2020 match will be played on June 17, 2021 (Thursday) at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The match is scheduled to start at 21:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Netherlands vs Austria, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Netherlands vs Austria, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Netherlands vs Austria, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Netherlands vs Austria, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

