Netizen Hurls Racist Comment At Sunil Chhetri During His Live Chat With Virat Kohli, Social Media Users Vent Out Their Frustration on Internet
Racism is quite a common problem not only in India but across the globe. Very often do we hear nasty comments made by people on the basis of colour, facial features etc. Now, this time it was Sunil Chhetri who had been subjected to racism and that too during his live chat with Virat Kohli. When the two were chatting about something this particular netizen also joined the chat and hurled a racist comment at the Indian football captain. The comment read, “Yeh Kaun Hai Nepali,” which translates to who is this Nepali? Sunil Chhetri on Chat With Virat Kohli, Says 'Two Kids Talking About Growing Up in 90s'.

Now we are sure that Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri both didn’t notice the comment or else the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain would have surely slammed the netizen. But the Internet users saw the comment and shared the snapshot on social media. A few of them even apologised to the Chhetri for the behaviour on behalf of the netizen. First, check out the snapshot of the comment and then the reactions. Check out the comment below:

This isn't the first time where a player had to encounter problems related to racism. Even Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racism during one of the matches. Previously even football stalwarts like Cristiano Ronaldo have stood tall against racism.