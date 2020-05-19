Netizen Hurls Racist Comment At Sunil Chhetri During His Live Chat With Virat Kohli, Social Media Users Vent Out Their Frustration on Internet

Sunil Chhetri and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Photo Credits: IANS)

Racism is quite a common problem not only in India but across the globe. Very often do we hear nasty comments made by people on the basis of colour, facial features etc. Now, this time it was Sunil Chhetri who had been subjected to racism and that too during his live chat with Virat Kohli. When the two were chatting about something this particular netizen also joined the chat and hurled a racist comment at the Indian football captain. The comment read, “Yeh Kaun Hai Nepali,” which translates to who is this Nepali? Sunil Chhetri on Chat With Virat Kohli, Says 'Two Kids Talking About Growing Up in 90s'.

Now we are sure that Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri both didn’t notice the comment or else the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain would have surely slammed the netizen. But the Internet users saw the comment and shared the snapshot on social media. A few of them even apologised to the Chhetri for the behaviour on behalf of the netizen. First, check out the snapshot of the comment and then the reactions. Check out the comment below:

Snapshot of racist comment by netizen (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Reactions

Chhetri isn't the main point. Okay imagine you go to some other part of India and people call you chini etc because of the way you look. That's racist Similarly the guy who called him Nepali didn't know who Sunil Chhetri was and just because of his looks said who is this Nepali. — Abhinav kaka (@kabhinav08) May 19, 2020

Another one

Those who made this comment should be jailed forever! When will these stop? Sunil Chhetri is god of football! — Baa Baa Black Sheep. (@KaaliSheep) May 19, 2020

Condemn racism

As fans we all condemn racism. Our country has long suffered from such poor mentality! But the comment also depends on the way Sunil sir take it. Because that guy knows nothing and doesn't exist for us Just hope this doesn't create a negative impact on Indian ⚽. — Prateek Pawar (@Prateek_omega) May 19, 2020

Disgusting

Disgusting. India is a racist place - ask any north easterner or black person. Sensitising has to start at home. — Rajagopal M (@rexraj) May 19, 2020

Last one

why do they always measure someone's worth with their features ! It's insanity. Still for many people in our country insulting others and body sham others is taken as fun.#respecthumans Before North eastern indians or Muslims or whatever these people are humans so respect humans. — Simran Awana (@awana_simran) May 19, 2020

This isn't the first time where a player had to encounter problems related to racism. Even Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racism during one of the matches. Previously even football stalwarts like Cristiano Ronaldo have stood tall against racism.