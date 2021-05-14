Manchester City (MCI) will take on Newcastle United (NEW) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The MCI vs NEW clash will be played at the St James Park Stadium in Newcastle on May 14, 2021 (late Friday night). Both sides will be looking for a win to end the season on a high note. Meanwhile, fans searching for NEW vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online.

Manchester City are the newly crowned Premier League champions and are expected to make a number of changes to their squad, giving fringe players a chance to prove themselves and keep the regular stars fresh for the UCL final. Meanwhile, Newcastle United have also avoided relegation but are expected to place a full-strength team to get one over the newly crowned champions of the land.

NEW vs MCI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson (MCI) must be the keeper of your team.

NEW vs MCI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Matt Ritchie (NEW), Jamal Lascelles (NEW), Ruben Dias (MCI) must be the defenders.

NEW vs MCI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Miguel Almiron (NEW), Joe Willock (NEW), Bernardo Silva (MCI), Ferran Torress (MCI) must be the midfielders.

NEW vs MCI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Sergio Aguero (MCI), Gabriel Jesus (MCI), Callum Wilson (NEW) must be the forwards.

NEW vs MCI, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson (MCI), Matt Ritchie (NEW), Jamal Lascelles (NEW), Ruben Dias (MCI), Miguel Almiron (NEW), Joe Willock (NEW), Bernardo Silva (MCI), Ferran Torress (MCI), Sergio Aguero (MCI), Raheem Sterling (MCI), Callum Wilson (NEW).

Callum Wilson (NEW) must be the captain if your NEW vs MCI Dream11 Team while Raheem Sterling (MCI)can be selected as the vice-captain.

