Newcastle United, who are having a hot and cold season, will host Premier League 2024-25 leaders Liverpool, who are having a red-hot form so far. Newcastle United after back-to-back wins have managed to suffer a loss, and make a draw in their last two PL matches, and will look to get back to winning ways and push themselves into the top 10 again. Pep Guardiola Hits 'Reset' Following Manchester City's Devastating 2-0 Defeat Against Liverpool in Premier League 2024-25.

On the other hand, Liverpool have been on fire and will look to win their fifth successive win and stretch their lead even more ahead of second-placed Arsenal. Out of the two sides, Liverpool are the more favoured to come out on top of the contest.

When is Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Newcastle United will play host to table-toppers Liverpool in match week 14 of the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 on December 5. The Newcastle United vs Liverpool PL football match will be played at St.James' Park and will begin at 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Newcastle United vs Liverpool viewing options below. Jaime Vardy Helps Ruud van Nistelrooy to First Win With Leicester City As Marc Guehi Defies England Football Association With Religious Message.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner for PL 2024-25 in India are Star Sports Network, who will provide live telecast viewing options of the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, match on Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Newcastle United vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match ?

Fans can find live streaming viewing options of the EPL 2024-25 Newcastle United vs Liverpool football match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, with Star Sports Network owning live streaming viewing option rights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).