Guwahati, Feb 4: Jamshedpur FC registered their third win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season after beating NorthEast United FC 2-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, here on Saturday. Ritwik Das and Daniel Chukwu were on target as the Red Miners went within three points of East Bengal FC on the league table. The Highlanders became the first team in the ISL to concede more than 44 goals in a single season. Vincenzo Annese made three changes to his lineup with Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad and Parthib Gogoi coming in to replace Gaurav Bora, Jithin MS and Emil Benny. Aidy Boothroyd made only a solitary change as Rafael Crivellaro returned to the starting XI and Harry Sawyer dropped to the bench. Mumbai City FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC, ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC Grow League Shield Prospects By Sharing Points With Hyderabad FC.

Inside the opening ten minutes, Jamshedpur FC were on the front foot. Arindam Bhattacharja parried Boris Singh's shot from an acute angle before Jay Thomas' powerful strike from outside the box rattled the upright. Midway through the half, NorthEast United FC finally entered the opposition's box with Romain Philippoteaux. The attacker's attempt lacked power, as TP Rehenesh got his body behind it easily. Jamshedpur FC knocked on the door throughout the first half and six minutes from the break, they were rewarded. Chukwu whipped a low ball into a crowded penalty area from close range before Das tapped it into an empty net.

Jamshedpur FC doubled their advantage in the 57th minute after Crivellaro played a through ball for Chukwu to nestle into the far post. The Nigerian was involved in a clever move with Boris moments later. The Red Miners came tantalisingly close to adding a third goal, but Boris' shot came off the bar.

At the other end of the pitch, seven minutes past the hour mark, Parthib cut into the box from the right flank and tried to curl one into the far post, but Rehenesh was at full stretch to deny him. Minutes later, substitute Jithin pulled the ball back into the path of Alex Saji inside the box, but the right-back fired it high. NorthEast United FC trod forward in the final ten minutes but were let down by poor finishing. ISL 2022-23 Knockout Stage Schedule Announced, Final To Take Place on March 18.

Jamshedpur FC took their season's points tally to 12 after the triumph. The Red Miners will be looking to end their season on a high but will have to bring their A-game to the pitch when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan on February 9. On the other hand, NorthEast United FC suffered their 15th defeat of the season and will shift their focus onto their next game against East Bengal FC on February 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2023 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).