NorthEast United will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The NEUFC vs ATKMB clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on December 21, 2021 (Tuesday) as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Both teams have experienced disappointing campaigns thus far and will be aiming to get their season back on track. NorthEast United recorded just their second win last time around and will be aiming to build on it. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan have appointed Juan Ferrando as their new manager after parting ways with Antonio Habas and will hope that they can end their four-game winless run and move closer to the top four. ATK Mohun Bagan Appoint Juan Ferrando As Head Coach Following Antonio Habas’ Exit.

When is NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on December 21, 2021 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the NEUFC vs ATKMBclash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

