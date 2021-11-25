NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters will be looking to secure their first point of the season when the two teams clash in the Indian Super League. Both these clubs lost their opening games by a margin of 4-2. While Kerala were no match in front of ATK Mohun Bagan, North East United FC downed tools against Bengaluru FC in their opener. Defence clearly looks the problem at the moment for these outfits but midfield was subpar as well which has increased the problems of the respective management teams. Another loss and the momentum is lost early on in the campaign and it is effectively catch up for play-off berths. Indian Super League Points Table 2021-22 Updated.

Jestin George and Mashoor Shereef at the heart of the NEUFC defence will need to be more authoritative in their play to keep Kerala Blasters at bay. Deshorn Brown and Mathias Coureur linked up well in the attacking third and will be eager to continue their goal scoring form. Hernan Santana in midfield will have the onus of creating the chances for his forward line but needs to be judicious with his hold up play.

Rahul KP has been ruled out for Kerala Blasters FC due to a groin injury in what is a huge blow for them. Adrian Luna’s form will be crucial for the team from South India as he is as much a goal scoring threat as he is a creator. The old warhorses Harmanjot Khabra and Sahal Abdul Samad are integral to Kerala Blasters’ success and they cannot afford to have a poor season. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

When is NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters, match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium. The match will take place on November 25, 2021 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the NEUFC vs KBFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream. NorthEast United FC have been unbeaten in their last six games against Kerala Blasters and the latter will do well to reverse this trend this evening.

