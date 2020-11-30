Paulo Dybala’s future at Juventus is up in the air as the Argentine has struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI this season and might be on his way out with the Italian giants looking to bring in a familiar face back to Serie A. The 26-year-old has been on the outskirts of the Bianconeri first-team dynamics, with his game-time mainly coming from substitute appearances. Paulo Dybala Transfer News Latest Update: Real Madrid Prepare Stunning Player Plus Cash Deal For Juventus Star.

According to a recent report from CalcioMercato, Juventus are preparing a swap deal with French giants Paris Saint Germain which will see Paulo Dybala move to the Parisian club and Mauro Icardi to Turin. The former Inter Milan striker has been linked with the Bianconeri on several occasions but a move never materialised. Juventus Director Fabio Paratici Squashes CR7’s Transfer To Real Madrid & Manchester United.

Paulo Dybala’s situation at Juventus is very difficult since the arrival of Alvaro Morata in the summer, as manager Andre Pirlo has preferred the Spaniard over the Argentine. Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Bernanrdeschi have occupied the places on the wings, leaving the 26-year-old’s involvement to just substitute appearances from the bench.

The Argentine is far from agreeing on a new deal with the club as his current contract ends in 2022. It is understood that it would be months before the negotiations begin again. Paulo Dybala’s agent was reported to be in Turin earlier this month to discuss a potential contract extension but left without meeting with the Juventus hierarchy.

Mauro Icardi spent six years at Inter Milan before joining PSG in 2019, first on loan and then permanently. The 27-year-old on several occasions during his Nerazzurri days has been on the radar of Juventus but a move never materialised. But with the situation of Paulo Dybala, the Bianconeri might get their striker.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).