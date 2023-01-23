Paris Saint Germain take on Pays de Cassel in an away tie in the last 16 of the Coupe de France with both sides having a huge gulf in class. Pays de Cassel come from the sixth tier of French football while arguably PSG is the leading European side when it comes to star power and financial backing. Yet Cup competitions have brought in its fair share of drama and upsets in the past and the neutrals will hope the hosts put up a good fight in the battle. PSG currently led the Ligue 1 and most recently played an entertaining friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh All-Stars. Manager Christophe Galtier will opt for rotation but given the depth in their squad, a highly competitive team should be on display. Pays de Cassel versus Paris Saint Germain starts at 1:15 am ST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Pays de Cassel vs PSG, Coupe de France 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Romain Samson in the Pays de Cassel defence will need to be on top of his game with PSG expected to attack from the onset. Nicolas Bruneel is suspended for the tie due to a betting scandal leaving the attacking outlet to come from Kiba Sane. Ayrance Leganase in midfield will try and shield the backline while also setting of quick counter-attacks on the break.

Lionel Messi is a notable absentee from the PSG squad along with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are part of the travel party but both will likely start on the bench. Youngsters like Ismael Gharbi will get a chance to impress while Marco Verratti and Nordi Mukiele are out injured. Keylor Navas has been linked with a move away from the club but is all set to play an important role in this game. Arsenal 3–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2022–23: Eddie Nketiah's Late Goal Helps Gunners Seal Thrilling Win, Go Five Points Clear at Top (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Pays de Cassel vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Pays de Cassel vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 match will be played at Estadio Bollaert-Delelis in Lens. The game will be held on January 23, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Pays de Cassel vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India cannot watch the Pays de Cassel vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 match live on TV channels since no one has the broadcast rights in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Pays de Cassel vs PSG, Coupe De France 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will not be available online in India for live streaming as well. Although fans can watch the live streaming of the Pays de Cassel vs PSG match on the DAZN website.

