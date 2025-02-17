Al-Nassr will continue their journey in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 as they take on Persepolis for the league stage encounter on February 17. This is the last round in the group stages ahead of the knockouts and Al-Nassr have already secured their position in the round of 16 by ensuring their position in the top 8 of the Western league. They have played 7 matches so far in the competition and won 5 matches and have 16 points on the table. Al-Nassr are at the third position and will take on 9th placed Persepolis. Given Al-Nassr are entering the match with a six-match winning streak behind them, eight across all competitions, John Duran and co will be confident of continuing their winning run. Cristiano Ronaldo Left Out of Squad for Persepolis vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2024-25 Match, Possible Reasons Behind CR7’s Exclusion From Side Travelling to Iran.

There have been six meetings between Persepolis and Al-Nassr.and the former won two of those games with Al-Nassr winning three times. The two teams last faced off in last season's Champions League Elite, with the group-stage clash ending goalless. The Red Army have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last seven. They have been solid on home turf in the Champions League this season but have a stern test ahead of them next week. Persepolis are one of just three teams in the Western Region yet to taste defeat on home turf.

When is Persepolis vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Al-Nassr take on Persepolis in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 league stage encounter on Monday, February 17. The Persepolis vs Al-Nassr match is set to be played at the Azadi Stadium, Tehran, Iran and it starts at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Persepolis vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match?

Sports18 had the official broadcast rights of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. However, after the JioHotstar merger, it has not been confirmed yet whether Sports18 network channels will continue broadcasting the AFC Champions League 2024-25 matches. Hence, the Persepolis vs Al-Nassr live telecast is unlikely to be available on the Sports18 Network. For AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite online viewing options, read below. ‘My Great Love’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Georgina Rodriguez Shares Special Message on Valentine's Day 2025 (See Post).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Persepolis vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. Fans in India can watch the Persepolis vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 69. Al-Nassr will be challenged in this game but should find a way to secure a win here.

