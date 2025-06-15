FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will be in action this evening against Atletico Madrid in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Luis Enrique has turned the fortunes of this club by shedding the superstar culture prevalent and instead focusing on the team as a whole. They always dominated the domestic football, but they are now a credible force in Europe with a treble win. Opponents Atletico Madrid are a top side and a club known to battle for supremacy in games of this magnitude. PSG versus Atletico Madrid will be streamed on the DAZN app and website from 12:30 AM IST. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Ousmane Dembele is a major doubt for the game for PSG owing to fitness issues and we could see Gonçalo Ramos featuring in his position. Desire Doue and Khvicha Karatskhelia will be deployed on the wings and they have had great success this season, creating chances from out wide. Vitinha is the key man in midfield with Bryan Ruiz and Joao Neves as his partners. Marquinhos is available and will lead the defensive efforts.

Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid, but the Argentinian superstar is available to lead their attack. He will partner Antoine Griezmann in a two-man forward line. Rodrigo de Paul, along with veteran midfielder Koke, will feature in the centre of the park. Giuliano Simeone and Conor Gallagher are the wide attackers and will need to chip in with their defensive duties. A Look at Top Five Players To Watch Out for in Club World Cup 2025, From Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe; Check Full List.

When is PSG vs Atletico Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

PSG and Atletico Madrid are set to lock horns in what promises to be a fascinating showdown in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Monday, June 16. The PSG vs Atletico Madrid match is set to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California and it begins at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Atletico Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. For PSG vs Atletico Madrid online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Atletico Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the PSG vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. PSG look the better of the two teams and should find a way to secure a 2-1 win here.

