PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019–20 Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

A still from Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

PSG’s dream of making it big in Europe are once again on the line when it takes on German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes. The French champions are down 2-1 in the tie but have a crucial away goal courtesy Neymar. PSG are in rich vein of form at the moment with three wins in three games, racking up 13 goals in the process. Their 5-1 demolition of a team like Lyon just showcases the level of football they can produce. Dortmund are not sitting idle either with three wins in three since their victory against PSG at the Signal Iduna Park. Lucien Favre’s men are known for their attacking displays which sets up for a fascinating contest tonight. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Football Score.

Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier have been ruled out of the contest owing to injuries which is a setback for the home side. Kylian Mbappe is also a doubt for the game due to illness, but defender Thiago Silva has recovered in time to be available for selection. Neymar and Angel Di Maria on the wings will cause a lot of problems for Borussia Dortmund in a 4-4-2 formation. Edinson Cavani up top is a proven goal scorer and is a threat for the visitors.

Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney are out of the contest for Borussia Dortmund, and apart from the duo, everyone is available for selection. The front three of Erling Haaland, Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho is where the firepower lies for the visitors. Haaland got a brace when the two teams last met and will be tightly man-marked by PSG. Emre Can in the middle should bring calmness to this young German outfit with his experienced hold up play. PSG vs DOR Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Football Match.

When is PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 encounter between PSG and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Parc des Princes. The PSG vs DOR match will take place on March 12, 2020 (Wednesday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live Telecast of PSG vs Borussia Dortmund match in the Round of 16 of Champions League 2019-20 will be available on Sony Channels as Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of Champions League 2019-20 in India. Fans can watch the live-action on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will also be live-streaming the PSG vs Borussia Dortmund match for its online fans. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of PSG vs DOR UCL 2019-20 last 16 clash. Borussia Dortmund will score against PSG, and this is what will play into their hands to progress to the next round.