In what can be termed a shocking development, footballer Quincy Promes has admitted to having stabbed his cousin, according to his telephonic conversations. The 30-year old was arrested in July two years ago and had denied such actions on his part back then but now Dutch authorities, who had tapped his phone, reveal that he admitted to the crime in multiple conversations with family members. It can be understood that the footballer was completely unaware that his phone conversations were being tapped by the police.

The incident reportedly took place in Abcoude, Netherlands during a family party. The footballer, who plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia, was found to be calling his father after the reported incident and saying, as quoted by Goal.com, "Why did you jump in front of him? You saved his life. I would have killed him – you understand that, right?" Promes represented Ajax in the Eredivisie back then. According to this, it can be inferred that the footballer had attacked his cousin with the intent to kill, something that can result in an 'attempt to murder' charge later on.

He later rang up his aunt and mother, apologized for his mistake and said, "Nobody is going to steal from us. I couldn't help myself. Sorry, aunt, please forgive me. Everyone forgive me, I couldn't resist. I love you too much."

After this, he once again called his father. Goal. com quotes him saying, "My loyalty is to my aunt. Whoever steals from her, I will kill. Period. I'll kill whoever steals from you, whoever steals from my mother. There are certain people in the family that I would kill for. I don't care. If anyone is disrespectful or trying to talk about our family they'll see how I am. Only then will you see who I am – not the footballer but the other side of me. It's lucky that I don't walk with a firearm anymore or that thing would have been even uglier."

According to reports, Promes now would face charges of attempted murder and assault. It remains to be seen what happens next in this case.

