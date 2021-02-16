RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: RB Leipzig, who booked their spot in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, with a win over Manchester United take on Liverpool next in what should be a high octane game. The German team are forced to play their home leg in Budapest, Hungary due to COVID 19 protocol in place by the German government. They will feel confident though against a German team that has now lost their last three games in the league. Jurgen Klopp is a man under a lot of duress at the moment and the Champions League is realistically the only trophy Liverpool have the chance of lifting this season. The master German tactician has to outsmart his fellow countryman in Julian Nagelsmann and this will certainly be a challenge. Bayern Munich Snaps Up Dayot Upamecano from Bundesliga Rival Leipzig.

Dayot Upamecano, the influential Leipzig defender, has decided to move to rivals Bayern Munich in the summer and it will be interesting to see the impact it has on the dressing room ahead of a big game. Dani Olmo is the key creator in this team with Emil Forsberg and Dominik Szoboszlai ruled out. Marcel Sabitzer in midfielder is a dynamic player and makes the team tick. He will have Kevin Kampl for company with the latter pushing up to join the attack. Ronald Koeman Reveals Lionel Messi, ‘Happy & Excited’ at Barcelona, Praises Argentine After Catalans Thrash Deportivo Alaves 5-1.

All eyes will be on Liverpool goalkeeper Allison, who is set to start for the Reds after goofing up in the last two games. Thiago Alcantara has been accused of slowing down Liverpool’s game but is set to make the playing eleven with his experience of playing against the opposition. Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino looked good against Leicester City but need to convert their chances with more efficiency.

When is RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool match in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 round of 16 match will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. The match will be held on February 17 (Tuesday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool match in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 will on Sony Sports channels. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels will be providing the live-action on television in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of RB Leipzig vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also follow the live action on online platform. SonyLiv will be live streaming the first leg of the UCL round of 16 clash online for fans in India. Liverpool will start as the clear underdogs against RB Leipzig owing to their poor defence but if their attack clicks, they should come away with a draw.

