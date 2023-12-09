Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Online: La Liga leaders Real Madrid takes on Real Betis in an away tie to consolidate their position further. Girona are on similar points as the Los Blancos but occupy the second spot owing to an inferior goal difference. The visitors have won their last five matches in all competitions and playing a brilliant brand of attacking football. With Barcelona too in the fray for the title, Carlo Ancelotti will know the importance of continuing with the winning momentum. Opponent Real Betis are seventh but they can be tricky to face, particularly at home. Real Betis versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 8:45 pm IST. Neymar Jr Reacts After His Old Club Santos FC Gets Relegated From Brazilian Serie A (See Post).

Hector Bellerin received his marching order in the last game for Real Betis and he is suspended for this tie. Claudio Bravo, Nabil Fekir, William Carvalho, Youssouf Sabaly and Marc Bartra are all missing for the home side owing to injuries. Isco comes up against his former club which should act as an added motivation. Ayoze Perez and Assane Diao take up their position on the wings, looking to create chances for forward Willian Jose.

Jude Bellingham has been Europe’s outstanding midfielder this season and his goal-scoring exploits have won him a lot of admirers. Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz make up the two-man forward line with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde forming the midfield three. Antonio Rudiger at the heart of defence adds solidity to the backline. Manchester United Star Casemiro Set to Join Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Convinced Former Real Madrid Teammate to Sign For Saudi Arabian Club.

When is Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will lock horns with Real Betis in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, December 9. The match is set to begin at 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network but the Real Betis vs Real Madrid match will not be available due to other commitments.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Betis vs Real Madrid football match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Betis have been unbeaten in their last ten league games. They will make themselves compact, trying to nullify the Los Blancos attack with the game likely to end in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2023 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).