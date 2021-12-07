Real Madrid have been sensational this season as the Los Blancos lead La Liga and their Champions League group. However, the Spanish giants have suffered a huge blow ahead of their UCL encounter with Inter Milan after star striker Karim Benzema had to be withdrawn during their weekend clash with Real Sociedad due to injury and remains a doubt for the upcoming matches. Karim Benzema Transfer News: Manchester City To Make a Move For Real Madrid Superstar.

Karim Benzema limped off the field in the 16th minute of the game against Real Sociedad due to a hamstring issue and was replaced by Serbian Luke Jovic. The Frenchman has been in brilliant form this season, playing a part in 25 goals in 17 appearances and could miss a few games for Los Blancos as the extent of his injury is not completely known.

However, after the initial diagnosis, things look positive for Real Madrid as the striker’s injury doesn’t appear to be that serious. It is understood that Karim Benzema will miss the mid-week game against Inter Milan but is likely to be back on the weekend for the La Liga clash against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid.

Madrid Squad vs Inter Milan

Speaking to the press, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti stated that the striker’s injury isn’t that serious but his status for the Atletico Madrid clash still remains unclear. ‘Karim has had a problem, it bothered him a little and I don't think he will be there for Tuesday, but maybe for Sunday, yes,’ said the Italian.

Real Madrid have a difficult schedule coming up as after their final Champions League group stage clash, Los Blancos host rivals Atletico Madrid in an important clash at the top of the La Liga table before finishing off their year against Cadiz and Athletic Club.

