Real Madrid will be back in the La Liga 2024-25 action when they will take on Leganes at their home in their next encounter. The Los Blancos are currently at the second position in the La Liga 2024-25 league table with 60 points , three behind league leaders Barcelona. Real Madrid boast a record of 18 wins, six draws and four defeats from their 28 league matches this season. They are coming out of four victories across all competitions and their last win came before the International break when they defeated Villareal 2-1 away from home. They are in a position in the league where they cannot afford to drop a point and will have to ensure three points when they host Leganes. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona Beats Osasuna 3-0 to Extend League Lead.

Leganes have already clashed with Real Madrid twice this season, suffering a 3-0 defeat in the reverse league game back in November, before losing 3-2 last month when the two teams locked horns in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey 2024-25. Leganes doesn't boast of a proud record against the Los Blancos as they have never beaten Real Madrid in La Liga, losing seven and drawing two of their nine meetings. Although they have secured a victory against Barcelona this season and they will back themselves to do the difficult job once again when they visit Santiago Bernabeu.

When is Real Madrid vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will clash with Leganes in the La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday, March 29. The Real Madrid vs Leganes match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain and has a scheduled start time of 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Hansi Flick Criticises Scheduling of Barcelona’s Fixtures, Says ‘I Am Unhappy With the Situation’.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. Check out the Real Madrid vs Leganes online viewing options below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Expect a quality game of football with Los Blancos clinching a comfortable victory in the end.

