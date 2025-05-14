Real Madrid face Mallorca at home this evening with their La Liga title hopes hanging by a thread after yet another loss suffered at the hands of Barcelona this season. The Los Blancos are currently second with 75 points from 35 matches played and trail Barcelona by 7 points. While there is a mathematical chance they can still leapfrog the Catalonians, Carlo Ancelotti and co know their season is well and truly over. The Italian gaffer is all set to join Brazil as the head coach, with Xabi Alonso named as his replacement. Opponents Mallorca are 9th and ended their two-game losing streak with a win over Valladolid in their last match. Real Madrid versus Mallorca will be streamed on the GXR World website from 1:00 AM IST. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Eduardo Camavinga are all missing in action for the home side. Endrick is set to be given a chance to lead the attack with Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler on the wings. Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos will be deployed in midfield for Real Madrid with Jude Bellingham as the playmaker.

RCD Mallorca are heading into this battle without the services of Robert Navarro, Abdon Prats, and Manu Morlanes. Antonio Raillo, Jose Manuel Copete, along with Martin Valjent will be leading the defensive line. Cyle Larin plays the lone striker up top, supported by Antonio Sanchez and Sergi Darder on the wings. Will Vinicius Junior Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Brazilian Star Featuring in Starting XI.

When is Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Mallorca in La Liga 2024-25 on Thursday, May 15. The Real Madrid vs Mallorca match is set to be played at Santiago Bernabeu and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Mallorca live telecast on any TV channel. For Real Madrid vs Mallorca online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the official La Liga live streaming partner. Fans in India thus can watch the Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass for Rs 19. Expect a Real Madrid domination with the hosts claiming an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).