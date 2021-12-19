Team Arsenal might have had a fairytale ending after sealing a 4-1 win against Leeds United. But here was this one incident that actually played a spoilsport for the game. So Rob Holdings, Arsenal's substitute was racially abused by a fan in the stands. Holding was seen talking to the fourth match official after the incident was flagged by him. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed the news and was extremely disappointed by the same. During the press conference, he said, "It's a single person, a single incident. We've done so much in football to try to avoid that but I don't think that merits the whole stadium to pay the price."Gabriel Martinelli's Brace Leads Arsenal to a 4-1 Win Over Leeds United in EPL 2021-22 (Watch Match Highlights).

The Arsenal boss said that the incident was reported to the stadium manager. In fact, a few netizens praised Rob for speaking against the incident and not letting it brush under the carpet. Talking about the match, Gabriel Martinelli was the one who scored a brace. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe also scored a goal each and took the team to a 4-1 win. By half-time, Arsenal was already on 3-0 with Gabriel Martinelli's brace and Saka's goal. Raphoinha scored from a penalty at the 75th minute but that was just not enough for the hosts to have the last laugh.

Rowe scored a goal at the 84th minute of the match and by the final whistle, the scoreboard read 4-1. Arsenal currently stands on number four of the EPL 2021-22 points table.

