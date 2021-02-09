Robert Lewandowski has been blazing guns for Bayern Munich and has shattered many records. The Ballon d’Or 2020 had been cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, FourFourTwo magazine has released a list of world’s best player of 2020. The list comprises 30 footballers from all over the clubs. While one might have thought that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would be occupying the top two places, then you are wrong. This time it was Robert Lewandowski, who stood on number one of the table whereas, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne is placed on number two. Robert Lewandowski Snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi While Voting for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020.

Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane is placed on number three of the points table. Whereas, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is featured on number four of the table. Whereas Juventus star is placed on number five of the points table. The list also features names like Virgil van Dijk, Neymar, Manuel Neuer, Kylian Mbappe and others. You can check out the full list below:

Pos Player Club Points 1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 561 2 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 120 3 Sadio Mane Liverpool 113 4 Lionel Messi Barcelona 101 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 98 6 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 69 7 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 67 8 Kylian Mbappe PSG 64 9 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 59 10 Neymar PSG 48 11 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 43 12 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 42 13 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 36 14 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 27 15 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 23 16 Thiago Alcantara Liverpool 23 17 Ciro Immobile Lazio 21 18 Son Heung-min Tottenham 18 19 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 15 20 Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan 14 21 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 13 22 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 11 23 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 10 24 Alisson Becker Liverpool 7 25 Marquinhos PSG 4 26 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich 3 27 Andrew Robertson Liverpool 3 28 Harry Kane Tottenham 2 29 Jordan Henderson Liverpool 1 30 Angel Di Maria PSG 0

Talking about Robert Lewandowski, the German has also won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year Award. The ceremony was a virtual one and back then he had beaten the likes of Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

