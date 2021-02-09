Robert Lewandowski has been blazing guns for Bayern Munich and has shattered many records. The Ballon d’Or 2020 had been cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, FourFourTwo magazine has released a list of world’s best player of 2020. The list comprises 30 footballers from all over the clubs. While one might have thought that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would be occupying the top two places, then you are wrong. This time it was Robert Lewandowski, who stood on number one of the table whereas, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne is placed on number two. Robert Lewandowski Snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi While Voting for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020.
Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane is placed on number three of the points table. Whereas, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is featured on number four of the table. Whereas Juventus star is placed on number five of the points table. The list also features names like Virgil van Dijk, Neymar, Manuel Neuer, Kylian Mbappe and others. You can check out the full list below:
|Pos
|Player
|Club
|Points
|1
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|561
|2
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|120
|3
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|113
|4
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|101
|5
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Juventus
|98
|6
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|69
|7
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|67
|8
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|64
|9
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|59
|10
|Neymar
|PSG
|48
|11
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|43
|12
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|42
|13
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|36
|14
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|27
|15
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|23
|16
|Thiago Alcantara
|Liverpool
|23
|17
|Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|21
|18
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham
|18
|19
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|15
|20
|Romelu Lukaku
|Inter Milan
|14
|21
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|13
|22
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|11
|23
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|10
|24
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|7
|25
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|4
|26
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|3
|27
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|3
|28
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|2
|29
|Jordan Henderson
|Liverpool
|1
|30
|Angel Di Maria
|PSG
|0
Talking about Robert Lewandowski, the German has also won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year Award. The ceremony was a virtual one and back then he had beaten the likes of Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.
