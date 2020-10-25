Shattering records and scripting new seems to be a regular feature for the Robert Lewandowski. Last night he scored a hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga 2020-21. Bayern Munich won the game 5-0 in the match that was held at the Allianz Arena. The Polish footballer scored a goal at the 10th, 26 and the 60th minute of the match and scripted yet another record as he scored 10th league goal just after five match days. With this, he became the quickest player to reach 10-goal mark in the Bundesliga. Ballon d'Or 2020: Robert Lewandowski Believes He Should Be Given Golden Ball Following Bayern Munich's European Treble.

He scored the first goal of the match with his left foot. The second goal at the 26th minute came in as a header. The last goal at the 60th minute of the game was netted with his right foot. In the last season of Bundesliga, Lewandowski had scored 16 goals from 11 matches. Since the start of the last season, Lewa has netted more than 60 goals so far. The official account of Bayern Munich also hailed the Polish footballer for the feat achieved by him.

Record

10 - @lewy_official (@FCBayernEN) scored his 10th league goal this season after just 5 matchdays – that is a new Bundesliga record! Epic. #fcbsge pic.twitter.com/6QjIruKM2w — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 24, 2020

Talking about the game, Leroy Sane scored the fourth goal and took the team to 4-0. During the dying minutes of the match, Jamal Musiala was the one who netted the fifth goal of the game and thus took the team to a 5-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).