Romelu Lukaku made an immediate impact on his comeback to the Premier League as the striker scored in his first start, against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Belgian made a record transfer move to the Stamford Bridge club and instantly became a part of Thomas Tuchel's plans as he gave him jersey number 9 and the Belgian delivered. It took him just 15 minutes to get off the mark for Chelsea this season and reacting after the match, the striker said that it was his best goal in the Premier League so far. Chelsea eventually defeated Arsenal 0-2 as they now sit right at the top of the table with two wins from as many matches. EPL 2021-22: Romelu Lukaku Marks Chelsea Return With Goal in 2-0 Win Over Arsenal

While speaking to reporters after the match, Lukaku said, " Yes, that one was the best [Premier League goal] for me," as quoted by beIN SPORTS. He further added, " You guys know how emotional it was today. This one is the best of the lot. Obviously, it was only a tap-in but the build-up was nice so for me, this one was the best. It took five minutes or so to understand the movements of my teammates but I asked a lot of questions. To be honest, this group is very, very talented and hungry. It was easy for me to fit in because I played this way with the Belgian national team. The coach prepared us well and we came in with confidence and got a good result."‘Arteta Out’ Trends on Twitter After Arsenal Suffer 0–2 Defeat to Chelsea in Premier League 2021–22 Clash

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel too seemed very happy with the Belgian's performance against Chelsea and stated that he adds something that the team didn't have before. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Tuchel said, "I am very happy with how he has integrated already, a very smart guy who likes to be in the group."

"He is a very democratic leader, talks to everyone, is friendly, and is totally competitive. He gives us something we did not have, to protect balls. You cannot start better than a goal and he assisted some chances. I didn't expect too much but I wanted to see his capability to adapt and to link up, that is what he did very good and the guys like to play with each other, "the German added.

Tuchel also remains hopeful that Lukaku's presence would help Timo Werner rediscover some of the form that once attracted a lot of attention from big clubs all over Europe.

