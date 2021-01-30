Juventus will be looking to get closer to Milan rivals - AC Milan and Inter Milan , when they take on Sampdoria in a crunch away tie. The Bianconeri have won four out of their five games in the Serie A with a minor blip coming against Inter Milan at the San Siro. Although it has not been smooth sailing for the defending champions under Andrea Pirlo, they are slowly and steadily getting to the levels expected of them. They are a young squad with a good bunch of experienced players and it is one of the reasons they remain a work in progress. Sampdoria have resurrected their season a bit and are now 10th in the league. With Claudio Ranieri at the helm, there is always a chance of an upset. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 22-Member Squad For Sampdoria vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match, Check Predicted Starting XI.

Manolo Gabbiadini and Alex Ferrari are unavailable for Sampdoria which is a huge miss for them. Maya Yoshida is a calm head at the backline and he will have the tough job of marking Cristiano Ronaldo. Antonio Candreva at the wing likes to drive forward with energy and Juventus cannot accord him much space. Fabio Quagliarella has been around for some time in top flight Italian football and is always a threat in front of the goal.

Paulo Dybala is a notable absentee for Juventus as he recovers from an injury while Dejan Kulusevski is suspended. Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata have formed a decent two man frontline for the visitors with Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrian as the traditional central midfielders. Federico Chiesa and Winston McKennie have been in decent form this season and will look to create from the wide areas. Andrea Pirlo Speaks About Cristiano Ronaldo Allegedly Flouting COVID-19 Regulations, Says He is a Free Citizen.

When is Sampdoria vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sampdoria vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on January 30, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa and it is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sampdoria vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Sampdoria vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sampdoria vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Sampdoria vs Juventus match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. Sampdoria have beaten Inter Milan earlier in the month and if they have another good game at home, they can clearly win points against another top side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).