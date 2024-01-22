Dusan Vlahovic continued his fearsome form in Serie A as his brace helped Juventus stage a second-half show to dominate Lecce 3-0. The Bianconeri, who had managed six consecutive wins on all fronts before Sunday, made the trip without Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot, reports Xinhua. Juventus went ahead in the 59th minute when Andrea Cambiaso's cross found Vlahovic to fire home, before Weston McKennie nodded for the Serbian to tap in, while Bremer's header sealed the win in the 85th minute. AFC Bournemouth 0–4 Liverpool, Premier League 2023–24: Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez’s Brace Take Five Points Clear at Top.

Juve sat on top with 52 points, one point ahead of Inter Milan whose match is delayed due to the SuperCoppa. Also on Sunday, Empoli crushed Monza 3-0, Genoa came from behind to beat Salernitana 2-1, and Frosinone beat Cagliari 3-1.

