Real Madrid had a poor season compared to their high standards where they failed to win any trophies this campaign. In the Spanish La Liga in particular, they were in the drivers seat up until the turn of the year when it allowed Barcelona to come back by consistently dropping points. Their performances in the El Clasicos in particular hurt them badly and ultimately led to the departure of Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian gaffer will manage the side in his penultimate game as they play Sevilla in an away tie. Sevilla on the other hand had relegation fears at one point but have ultimately settled at the 14th spot. Both the teams have not much to play for and this tie is more of a dead rubber. Real Madrid Announces Signing of Dean Hujisen; Spanish Footballer Puts Pen to Paper On Deal With Los Blancos For Five Years.

Sevilla have a few injury concerns with Kike Salas, Akor Adams, Ruben Vargas, and Tanguy Nianzou all missing in action. Lucien Agoume and Dijbril Sow will feature in central midfield, with their focus on breaking up opposition play. Alvaro Garcia will be the target man up front for the home side with Suso and Dodi Lukebakio on the wings.

Aurelien Tchouameni is back available for Real Madrid and will slot in the starting eleven alongside Dani Ceballos in midfield. Kylian Mbappe and Endrick will form the two man forward line with Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler used as wide midfielders. With Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba missing in action, Raul Asencio has a key role to play in defence.

When is Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid are set to end their campaign on a high as they will take on Sevilla away from home in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, May 18. The Sevilla vs Real Madrid match is set to be played at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla, Spain and it has a scheduled start time of 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Sevilla vs Real Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. For Sevilla vs Real Madrid online viewing options, read below. Former Brazilian Footballer Lucio in Intensive Care Unit After Suffering Burns in Various Parts of Body Following Accident in Home.

How to Get Live Streaming of Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the official La Liga live streaming partner. Fans in India thus can watch the Sevilla vs Real Madrid live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass for Rs 19. Expect Real Madrid to dominate this game and come away with a 0-2 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2025 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).