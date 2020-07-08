English Premier League are expected to retain the new five substitutions rule for the next season as well. The change was introduced midway into the current campaign after the competition was gearing up for a return from coronavirus suspension. These altercations were made keeping in mind the physical toll on the players due to the busy schedule of the tournament following its restart. However, football’s lawmakers are considering keeping the regulation for the upcoming season as well. Football Association to Allow Players to Take a Knee in FA Cup Final in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) implemented the rule back in May as several leagues returned back to action following the three-month hiatus caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rule was introduced as a preventive measure to protect the players involved as leagues looked to finish their season in a short span of time. Chelsea Unveil New Away Kit for 2020-21 Season, Fans Compare Jersey Design to Manchester City (See Pics).

However, according to a recent report from English news outlet The Athletic, IFAB are set to carry the rule into the 2020/21 campaign, which is also expected to be affected by the pandemic due to this season’s late finish. It is understood that leagues were given an option of being a part of the rule change with Premier League showing their support towards it.

Along with the substitutions rule change, additional breaks are brought in during the games. Apart from the traditional half-time interval, cooling breaks have been introduced in each half so that the players could reenergize themselves during this busy schedule of football matches.

Speaking of the Premier League, Liverpool are already crowned as the champions but the battle for Europeans qualification and relegation is still in the balance. Heavyweights such as Chelsea and Manchester United are involved in a race to qualify for Champions League while Aston Villa and Bournemouth are fighting for survival.

