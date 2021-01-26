Southampton will take on Arsenal in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the St Mary’s Stadium on January 26, 2021 (Tuesday midnight). Mikel Arteta’s team have found form in recent weeks while Ralph Hassenhutl’s team have dropped off the pace. Meanwhile, fans searching for Southampton vs Arsenal live streaming details can scroll down below for more details. Martin Odegaard Set to Complete Arsenal Transfer After Gunners Agree Loan Deal With Real Madrid.

The two teams met last week and it was the Cherries who came out on top as they defeated the Gunners in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Their earlier meeting in the league ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams have European ambitions and will be hoping to get closer to that objective. Arsenal have won four of their last five games in EPL while Southampton have won just once in that time period.

When is Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Southampton vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on January 27, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will be played at St Mary’s Stadium and will begin at 01:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Southampton vs Arsenal match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Southampton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Arsenal match.

