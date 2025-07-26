Sport vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Santos FC will clash with Sport in a fixture away from home as they will be back in the Brazilian Serie A action aiming to get out of the relegation zone. Santos are currently 17th in the Serie A table having collected just 14 points after playing 15 games. They have suffered two losses in their last two games after a shock victory against Flamengo. The last loss came against Internacional by a margin of 1-2 in the mid-week fixture. Santos will need a turn around from this point in the league and it has to start by winning the match against Sport. Neymar Jr Spotted Arguing With Fans After Santos vs Internacional Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match, As Alvinegro Enter Relegation Zone Following 1-2 Loss (Watch Video).

Santos has not been a team who has played well away from home this season. They have three defeats in the last six away fixtures. They were able to defeat Fortaleza and Vitoria which will give them confidence. Their top scorers in the league, Alvaro Barreal and Guilherme Augusto have lacked consistent support, while the team as a whole have failed to capitalise on dominant spells in possession, particularly in the final third. With 4 points from 14 games, Sport are still without a win in this season and are currently down at the bottom of the table. Yet, given the form Santos are in right now, they will fancy their chances at home.

Santos vs Flamengo Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match Details

Match Sport vs Santos Date Sunday, July 27 Time 3:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Ilha do Retiro, Recife, Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast Details Unavailable (India), Onefootball (Live Streaming in UK), Fanatiz (Live Streaming in USA)

When is Sport vs Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

17th placed Santos will visit bottom-placed Sport in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 on Sunday, July 27. The Sport vs Santos match is set to be played at the Ilha do Retiro, Recife, Brazil and it has a scheduled start time of 3:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). How To Buy FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets Online and Offline? Check Details To Apply Tickets for FIFA WC.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sport vs Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Sport vs Santos match live telecast in India. For the Sport vs Santos match in Brazilian Serie A 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Sport vs Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Like the Sport vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 live telecast, the live streaming online viewing option. is also not available for fans in India. Fans in UK can watch the Sport vs Santos live streaming online on Onefootball app and website. Fans in USA though can watch it on the Fanatiz app. Both teams are nervy although Neymar Jr can make a difference in this game.

