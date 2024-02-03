French giants Paris Saint Germain are looking comfortable at the top of the points table in French Ligue 1 with 44 points in 19 games, six more than second-placed Nice. After a slow start to the campaign, the Parisians have done well to make a comeback in the title race. They have won thrice in their last five games and head into the contest full of confidence. Manager Luis Enrique will want his squad to not get complacent as they chase yet another league title. Opponents Strasbourg are tenth in the standings and head into the game without a defeat in the past five matches, which also includes three victories. Split Screen Shows Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Contrasting Reactions During Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Saidou Sow will not be available for Strasbourg as he is representing his country in the African Cup of Nations. Emanuel Emegha and Moise Sahi Dion will lead the attack for the home side in a 5-3-2 formation. Ibrahima Sissoko will be the sweeper in midfield, with the main task of shielding the backline. Habib Diarra and Junior Mwanga complete the midfield three for Strasbourg.

Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani make the front three for PSG. The trio has an electric pace and an eye for goal which gives PSG the edge against the opponent. Manuel Ugarte, Marco Asensio and Vitinha in midfield provide the right balance between attack and defence. Marquinhos is the leader at the back for PSG and he will need to impose himself on the opposition attack. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Aymeric Laporte Scores Incredible Goal From His Own Half During Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

When is Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Strasbourg will take on PSG in Ligue 1 2023-24 match on Saturday, February 3. Strasbourg vs PSG has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the Ligue 1 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Strasbourg vs PSG on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Ligue 1 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Strasbourg vs PSG football match on the JioCinema app and website. Strasbourg are without a win in their last 11 games against PSG. Expect the opposition to secure a narrow 0-1 win here.

