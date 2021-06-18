Sweden will take on Slovakia in the second round of fixtures in Group E of the ongoing 2020 European Championship. The clash will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia on June 18, 2021 (Friday). Both sides have made a contrasting start to their Euro 2020 campaign but have hopes of advancing to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sweden vs Slovakia, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. Euro 2020 Day 8 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures.

Slovakia were sensational in their opening group game against Poland as they managed to get the netter of the Robert Lewandowski-led side with a 2-1 win. Meanwhile, Sweden were resilient in their game against Spain, holding off the three-time champions to a stalemate. Both sides know that a positive result in this game will help them towards the objective of making it into the knockout stage and will be aiming for all three points. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

When is Sweden vs Slovakia, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 match will be played on June 18, 2021 (Friday) at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Peterburg. The match is scheduled to start at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sweden vs Slovakia, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Sweden vs Slovakia, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Sweden vs Slovakia, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Sweden vs Slovakia, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

