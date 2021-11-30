Lionel Messi last night received the Ballon d'Or 2021 for the seventh time in his career. He achieved this feat after beating the likes of Robert Lewandowksi, Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah. While the fans congratulated and footballers close to Lionel Messi cheered for him. But there were a few fans who said that there were other deserving candidates for the prized possession. Toni Kroos and Iker Casillas lashed out at Ballon d'Or for giving away the prized possession to Messi. Lionel Messi's Son Thiago’s Reaction to His Father Winning Ballon d’Or 2021 is Truly Unmissable, Adorable Video Goes Viral.

While Toni Kroos said that Messi didn't deserve a Ballon d'Or this year as there were other performers who did better than Messi. According to Real Madrid midfielder, the top three performers were Karim Benzema, Lewandowski and Jorginho. The Spaniard added, "It is increasingly difficult for me to believe in football awards. Messi is one of the best but you have to know who is the most outstanding player after the season. It's not that hard." Iker Casillas also posted a tweet on social media and said that Benzema would be his choice for Ballon d'Or.

Iker Casillas

Cada vez me cuesta más creer en esto de los premios del fútbol.Para mi,Messi,es uno de los 5 mejores jugadores de toda la historia pero hay que empezar a saber catalogar quiénes son los más destacados al cabo de una temporada. No es tan difícil puñeta!Lo hacen difícil otros! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) November 30, 2021

Toni Kroos

Congrats to Leo Messi!!! My choice would have been @Benzema! Why? Listen here: https://t.co/rbN2Y4L6Pw orhttps://t.co/o34Wdii7OT — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) November 29, 2021

The likes of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala and others took to social media and posted pictures with the Argentine hailing him for the feat. Robert Lewandowski finished second after Lionel Messi.

