Tottenham Hotspur will be facing AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16. The London club will need a comeback here after losing the previous match with the Dutch side 1-0. It has been a season of despair for Ange Postecoglou and his men as the team has struggled in every competition it has been a part of and are unlikely to make it to the UEFA Champions League next season with them being at the 13th spot in the league. The Europa League thus assumes added significance for them. Opponents AZ Alkmaar will be confident after claiming an early advantage in this battle. They will feel they have the quality to progress from here. AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Lucas Bergvall’s Own Goal Hands Dutch Club Edge Over Spurs.

Rodrigo Bentancur is unavailable for Tottenham Hotspur due to suspension and is a massive miss. Dominic Solanke is fit again and should lead the attack with Heung Min Son and Brennan Johnson on the wings. Archie Gray will look to break up the opposition passing lines in midfield with James Maddison as the creative force.

Mayckel Lahdo and Denso Kasius will miss out for AZ Alkmaar due to injuries. Troy Parrott comes up against former team this evening and he will have an added motivation do well here. Ibrahim Sadiq will try and create the chances from the left flank with his ability to run past the defence. Jordy Clasie in midfield is another quality player capable of maintain the tempo of the clash.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will host AZ Alkmaar for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 round of 16 match on Friday, March 14. The Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it starts at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar match viewing options below. Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Joshua Zirkzee, Mikel Oyarzabal Score as Red Devils Share Spoils With Spanish Side.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of theottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League match on Sony Ten Sports 1 SD/HD channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar football match on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the Jio TV app. Expect Tottenham Hotspur to do well in this match and come up with a 2-0 win.

