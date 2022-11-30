France take on Tunisia in their final group game looking to continue their perfect start to the campaign. The defending champions are already through to the next round but will want to make sure they are the group winners this evening. They defeated Denmark 2-1 in a keenly contested game in the previous matchday and the team has played football like champions. Opponents Tunisia on the other hand are rock bottom in Group D and the solitary point earned against Denmark remains their only positive result. Loss against Australia was a blow to them, and it left them needing a win against France coupled with a few permutations and combinations to make it to the next round. They have a good defensive setup which will be thoroughly tested against Les Bleus. FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D Points Table Updated Live: France Qualify for Round 16, Consolidate Top Spot.

Mohamed Drager and Ali Abdi, the two wingbacks for Tunisia, have the tough assignment of keeping Kylian Mbappe and Kingsley Coman quiet. Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah and Montassar Talbi form the three-man backline for the African nation. Going forward, it is Wahab Khazri who will lead the attack for the side, and he will be supported by Youssef Msakni and Naim Sliti as the two attacking midfielders.

Eduardo Camavinga will be utilized as a full-back against Tunisia in order to give Theo Hernandez some breather. Marcus Thuram will come into the starting eleven to replace Olivier Giroud, who is set to be preserved for the Round of 16 clash. Kylian Mbappe is in brilliant form in Qatar and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet again. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

When is Tunisia vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Tunisia vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Education City Stadium. The game will be held on November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tunisia vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Tunisia vs France (TUN vs FRA), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tunisia vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Tunisia vs France (TUN vs FRA), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. France have too much quality in their ranks and should secure an easy win over Tunisia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2022 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).