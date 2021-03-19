After a thrilling round of 16 ties, the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 draw will be held again to decide the quarter-final and semi-final opponents. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-final draw will be held at the UEFA headquarters in Lyon, Switzerland on March 19 (Friday). This year England will have the most representation in the UCL quarter-finals as three teams from the nation have qualified for the last eight stage. Among the surprise exits from the previous round were Barcelona and Juventus. Meanwhile, ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-final draw, let us take a look at the live streaming online, live telecast and other details for the UCL draw. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Draw: Time, Teams, Rules and Everything You Need to Know Ahead of UCL Knockouts.

Defending champions Bayern Munich, last season’s losing finalists Paris Saint-Germain are also part of the Champions League quarter-finals and will go into the draw. The other six teams in the draw are Chelsea, Liverpool. Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Real Madrid and Manchester City. Unlike the previous round, the draw for the UCL quarter-finals and semis won’t have seeding and country protection. Teams from the same national association or teams who already faced each other in the group stages can be drawn against each other in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Winner Predictions: Who Are the Favourites To Win UCL Trophy?

When Will UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Finals Draw Take Place? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-final draw will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on March 19 (Friday). The draw for the quarter-finals and semis are scheduled to start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Finals Draw? TV Channels in India

Fans in India searching for how to watch the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals draw can follow live action of the draw on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Sony Network is the official broadcaster for the UCL in India so they will be providing live-action.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Finals Draw?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals draw on the Sonyliv app as well as on the website. Those fans, who do not have a Sony subscription can catch the live streaming of the UCL draw on the official page of UEFA.

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals will be played on April 6 and 7 while the second leg is scheduled to be played on April 13 and 14 later this year. The semi-finals will be held on April 27 and 28 followed by the second legs on May 4 and 5. The UCL final is scheduled to be played on May 29.

