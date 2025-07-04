UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Germany will face Poland in their opening Group C game in the 2025 Women’s Euro this evening at Sankt Gallen. The Germans finished top of the qualifying group ahead of the likes of Iceland, Austria, and Poland to make it to the main event. Their opponent Poland, are fairly inexperienced when it comes to these big events and are making their first appearance in the Euros. They defeated Romania and Austria in the playoffs, which were fairly easy clashes. They did well in the Nations League, and it earned them a well-deserved promotion. Germany versus Poland will start at 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Germany will have Jule Brand and Klara Buhl operating on the wings with Lea Schuller as the striker in the final third. Rebecca Knaak and Janina Minge will form the center-back pairing for the team, while Giulia Gwinn and Franziska Kett will utilize their pace to venture forward and support the attacking play as full-backs.

Poland have replaced Martyna Brodzik with Malgorzata Mesjasz due to a fitness problem. Ewa Pajor has 42 goals for Poland and will be leading the goalscoring efforts in the final third. Paulina Dudek needs to have a good game in defence, considering how dominant the Germans can be in attack. Diogo Jota Dies: Emotional Tribute Paid to Liverpool Forward and Brother Andre Silva During Spain vs Portugal UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match at Wankdorf Stadium (See Pic).

Match Germany vs Poland Date Saturday, July 5 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue AFG Arena, St Gallen Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

The Germany Women's National Football Team is set to face the Poland Women's National Football Team in a Group C contest in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Saturday, July 5. The Germany vs Poland match is set to be played at the AFG Arena in St Gallen in Switzerland and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Germany vs Poland live telecast on any TV channel. For Germany vs Poland online viewing options, read below.

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of Germany vs Poland live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a pass. Germany have quality players in their ranks and they should secure a 2-0 win here.

