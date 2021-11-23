Manchester United are in turmoil at the moment with the club playing relegation level football in the English Premier League. Defeat at Watford let to the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Michael Carrick appointed as a caretaker manager. His first assignment will be to ensure the Red Devils progress to the next round in the Champions League with a positive result away against Villareal. The Spanish side are level on points with Manchester United and with Atalanta playing Young Boys in their fixture, a defeat could hurt the Red Devils badly. There is some positive news though for Manchester United with Villarreal too not being the best of forms, winning just two of their last six games. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Headline Nominees for FIFA Best Men’s Player Award 2021.

Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Sergio Asenjo, Etienne Capoue and Arnaut Danjuma are all ruled out for Manchester United with injuries. Vicente Iborra and Dani Parejo in midfield could have a significant impact on them with their high pressing game. Boulaye Dia is expected to lead the attack with Yeremi Pino and Dia on either side of the flanks. Raul Albiol knows a thing or two about facing Cristiano Ronaldo and he will need to be on top of his game in defence.

Donny Van de Beek is set to start for Manchester United in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford also part of the starting eleven. The Dutchman impressed against Watford with a goal and his burst of energy in midfield and United would do with a repeat of that performance. Defence is a problem for the visitors but Harry Maguire should get another game in the backline.

When is Villarreal vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Villarreal vs Manchester United clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the El Madrigal on November 23, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Villarreal vs Manchester United on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Villarreal vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Villarreal vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match. Villarreal at home will dominate the game but their failure to beat English teams in recent times means a scored draw is a likely outcome.

